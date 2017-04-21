STCC to Offer Summer Classes

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer five-week and 10-week on campus and online summer classes. Session One begins June 5, and Session Two starts July 10.

Summer classes are the perfect opportunity for area college students to earn college credit between June and August, said STCC Dean of Enrollment Management Matthew Gravel.

“The majority of classes available during summer session can be used to fulfill requirements at other colleges and universities,” Gravel said. “Classes fill up very quickly, and we continue to offer classes across the curriculum to meet the demands of STCC students, as well as students from other colleges and universities who are home for the summer.”

Academic subject areas include: Accounting, Anthropology, Biology, Business Law, Chemistry, Criminal Justice, Economics, Electronic Systems, English, Finance, Graphic Communication & Photography, History, IT, Math, Marketing, Medial Assisting, Music, Office Information Technologies, Philosophy, Physics, Psychology, Sign Language, Sociology, Spanish, and Speech.

Class schedules are available at www.stcc.edu/summer. Students can register online, by phone at (413) 755-4321, or in the Registrar’s Office/Garvey Hall South/First Floor.