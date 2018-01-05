STCC Offers Extra Hours, Late Registration for Spring Classes

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will be open until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday from Jan. 8 through Jan. 18 to serve prospective students planning to register for spring semester classes.

Classes begin Monday, Jan. 22. During this late registration period, prospective students may apply to a program, meet with an advisor, select and register for courses, pay their bill, and receive their schedule in one visit.

Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman said there is still plenty of time to enroll at STCC for the spring semester, and many programs are still accepting applicants.

“To be accepted into a program, please bring your official high school transcript(s) or GED or HiSET certification with you,” she added. “In order to be considered eligible for financial aid, you must be enrolled in a degree-granting or eligible certificate program.”

New for the spring semester is STCC’s mechanical engineering technology transfer program partnership with Northeastern University, Davis-Freeman noted. “Our partnership with Northeastern allows students to earn bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering technology and advanced manufacturing systems on site at STCC. The agreement with STCC marks the first time Northeastern has partnered with a community college to offer bachelor’s degrees on site.”

In addition, STCC’s new online degrees in business and business transfer continue to be a popular option for prospective students looking to complete their associate degree completely online, she said.

The College will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

For more information about beginning spring semester classes on Jan. 22, call the Admissions Office at (413) 755-3333, e-mail admissions@stcc.edu, or apply online at stcc.edu/apply.