STCC to Offer EMT Training in September

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will offer the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training program during the upcoming fall semester.

This course consists of 188 hours of lectures and workshops in trauma, medical, behavioral, and environmental emergencies, including 28 hours of online instruction and an auto-extrication field trip that prepares the student to challenge the National Certification Examination.

Day and evening classes will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays starting Sept. 5. Day classes will run 8 a.m. to noon. Night classes run 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Applications are now being accepted through STCC’s Workforce Development Center. Visit stcc.edu/wdc or call (413) 755-4225 to enroll.