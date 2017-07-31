Stephen Gallant Joins CMIC Group as Chief Operating Officer

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — CMIC, a leading member-owned medical professional-liability insurance company, announced that Stephen Gallant of Glastonbury, Conn. has joined the CMIC Group team as the new chief operating officer.

Gallant has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of MMG Insurance Co., a property and casualty carrier headquartered in Maine. Additionally, he worked for MMG Insurance Co. as the vice president of Marketing and assistant vice president of Accounting. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in business from Husson College in Maine. He also completed executive-development programs at Dartmouth College, Tuck Business School in New Hampshire.

“Stephen brings a long, successful history of managing a variety of departments to CMIC Group,” said CEO Denise Funk. “His proven track record of growth and expansion will prove to be an asset to the company as we continue to enhance our services to our current membership and expand our services to cover new regions and policyholders.”