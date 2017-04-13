Steve Lewis Subaru Donates $56,465 to Relay for Life

AMHERST — As part of their ongoing support of local communities, Subaru of America Inc. and Steve Lewis Subaru recently presented a check for $56,465 to the Relay for Life. The Relay for Life was selected by Steve Lewis Subaru as its ‘hometown charity’ choice in Subaru’s Share the Love program.

From Nov. 17, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle selected from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from Subaru of America. This year, for the first time throughout the life of the program, there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. By the end of this year’s event, Subaru hopes to reach a grand total of nearly $90 million donated since the creation of Share the Love.

For 2016, Subaru of America selected the national charities — ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meal on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation — while Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity to help support their community. Steve Lewis Subaru selected Relay for Life and listed it as an organization that customers could select to receive the 2016 Subaru Share the Love donation.