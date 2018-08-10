Stoneleigh-Burnham School Elects Lynn Schultz Kehoe to Chair Board of Trustees

GREENFIELD — The board of trustees of Stoneleigh-Burnham School (SBS) announced it elected alumna and entrepreneur Lynn Schultz Kehoe as its new chair.

Kehoe, who was vice chair of the board of trustees since 2016, replaces Allison Porter, who served as chair for four years. Kehoe also served as chair of the investment committee from 1998 to 2004, and chaired the search committee tasked with hiring Stoneleigh-Burnham’s new Head of School Stephanie Luebbers.

“I am excited to be part of the future of Stoneleigh-Burnham School,” Kehoe said. “During my tenure on the board, I have worked to support administrators, faculty, and staff in the school’s many improvements, such as expanding our rigorous academic offerings, enriching student experience, expanding student resources, and building strategic partnerships. SBS is well-positioned to take that work even further. I have great hope for the future of Stoneleigh-Burnham, and we are ready to build on the extraordinary accomplishments to date.”

Kehoe’s professional career has been in financial services, real-estate investing, business development, and consulting. In 2016, she founded Shift Up, a company dedicated to supporting girls’ and women’s empowerment through the field of auto sports. Kehoe started car racing in 2015; she attended her first ‘track day’ through a charity auction win and was hooked. As one of the few female racers, she recognized many similarities between her career in mostly male-dominated fields and auto racing. Her goal is to inspire girls and women to develop courage and confidence using lessons from the racetrack, so they will succeed in achieving their own personal and professional goals.

Kehoe has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in economics from the American University. She has served on the advisory boards of the University of Pennsylvania Institute on Aging and the Philadelphia Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women. She participates in various philanthropic and charitable organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Assoc., the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.