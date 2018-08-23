A Guide to STUFF Made in Western Massachusetts

Manufacturing jobs have been hard to fill and qualified employees difficult to find –

While the manufacturing sector represents a robust 160,000 jobs in the state, the industry has a PR problem, especially with younger workers. The message of GOOD JOBS AT GOOD WAGES and a future career offering advancement in a growing company is just not getting through. And even with the state’s unemployment rate at 4.4% the industry struggles with recruiting, and needs potential workers to take a fresh look at manufacturing.

Introducing a new publication aimed at the workforce of tomorrow – A Guide to STUFF Made in Western Massachusetts. STUFF will be a cool, interactive publication and website profiling area manufacturers, showcasing what they make, who uses it, and what kinds of jobs/careers there are in each company. This special publication will be an awareness and recruitment tool for western Mass. manufacturers like no other before it.

If you are manufacturing in Western MassacSTUFFpricingSheethusetts and have workforce development as a top priority, make sure your company has a profile in STUFF!

Print Distribution:

Students:

Copies will go to all trade and technical high schools, with additional distribution to all area

high schools through career fairs, guidance counselors.

Community Colleges, as well as career counseling offices in all the state’s colleges.

Through regional workforce groups, employment offices and other targeted workforce

development programs

Manufacturers & MA Business Leaders:

STUFF will be direct mailed to 4,000 top manufacturers – CEO’s and Sr. executives at the top firms across the state.

Mailed to the top 1,000 non-manufacturing employers in the state.

Through the BusinessWestl in the October 29, 2018 issue.

Through manufacturing industry partners and at key manufacturing events throughout the year

Click for Publication Specifics & Pricing

Click for Order Form

Click for Manufacturer Profile Questionnaire

SPACE DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 30, 2018.

For more information contact:

Kate Campiti 413.781.8600 (ext. 104) [email protected]

Kathleen Plante 413.781.8600 (ext. 108) [email protected]