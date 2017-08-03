Sunshine Village Calls 28th Annual Golf Tournament a Success

CHICOPEE — Sunshine Village held its 28th annual fund-raising golf tournament on Aug. 2 at Chicopee Country Club. The event sold out, with 38 teams participating. A reception with awards, raffles, and a silent auction followed at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

The winning team was from Kellco Products. Charter Oak Insurance and Financial Services came in second, and a team helmed by captain Todd Rubner placed third.

On behalf of board president Ernest Laflamme Jr. and the rest of the board of directors, Sunshien Village Executive Director Gina Kos thanked the many sponsors that helped make the day a great success, including Chicopee Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, PeoplesBank, and Westfield Bank. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Sunshine Village will use the funds raised to create exciting opportunities to live and learn, work and earn, and give and grow for the more than 450 people in the organization’s day-services programs.