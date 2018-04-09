Sunshine Village Celebrates Autism Awareness Month

CHICOPEE — In honor of Autism Awareness Month in April, Gina Kos, executive director of Sunshine Village, announced the organization is partnering with community organizations on several special events focused on inclusivity, acceptance, and celebrating unique abilities. As a local provider of day programs and employment services, the organization regularly seeks partnerships to promote goodwill and give back to the community by volunteering and offering educational opportunities.

On April 2, Sunshine Village programs visited the offices of Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, and Chicopee Treasurer Marie Laflamme, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, and Springfield Fire Department, to deliver handmade crafts, treats, and artwork celebrating Autism Awareness Month. Visits are also planned for fire and police departments in other towns served by the organization to raise awareness and to thank first responders for their dedication to the community.

Representatives from Sunshine Village will also be at several fairs during the month, and will also partner with Chicopee Public Library for interactive events. For more information and registration, visit www.chicopeepubliclibrary.org.