Sunshine Village Earns Three-year Accreditation from CARF

CHICOPEE — The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) announced that Sunshine Village has been accredited for a period of three years for its day-habilitation, employment-services, and day-services programs. The latest accreditation is the 10th consecutive, successful three-year accreditation given to Sunshine Village by the international accrediting body.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. CARF accreditation is a useful tool to determine the best organization for services.

Specifically, Sunshine Village was tested against 856 standards in areas including leadership, strategic planning, financial planning, input from people served, risk management, health and safety, human resources, technology, rights of people served, accessibility, and performance improvement, as well as quality individualized services and supports.

“I am so proud that Sunshine Village has again been recognized by CARF with their highest level of accreditation,” said Gina Kos, executive director of Sunshine Village. “This is an outstanding achievement, and it shows that the organization meets our mission of improving the lives of people with disabilities. Every day, more than 230 staff work hard to achieve that mission, and this accreditation is validation of that. It shows that we do deliver on the promise of a great day — and that our employees truly shine.”

Now in its 50th year, Sunshine Village is a nonprofit organization with a main campus in Chicopee and additional sites in Chicopee, Springfield, Three Rivers, and Westfield. It has been providing day services for adults with developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum, since 1967.