Sunshine Village Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

CHICOPEE — The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF International (CARF) announced that Sunshine Village has been accredited for a period of three years for its day habilitation, employment services programs, and day services programs. The latest accreditation is the 10th consecutive, successful three-year Accreditation given to Sunshine Village by the international accrediting body.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. CARF accreditation is a useful tool to determine the best organization for services.

Specifically, the organization was tested against 856 standards in areas including leadership, strategic planning, financial planning, input from persons served, risk management, health and safety, human resources, technology, rights of persons served, accessibility, and performance improvement as well as quality individualized services and supports. In the past ten years, this achievement indicates Sunshine Village’s well-established pattern and commitment to practice excellence.

Upon receiving notice of the successful accreditation, Gina Kos, executive director, for Sunshine Village said, “I am so proud that Sunshine Village has again been recognized by CARF with their highest level of accreditation. This is an outstanding achievement and it shows that the organization meets our mission of improving the lives of people with disabilities. Every day, more than 230 staff work hard to achieve that mission — and this accreditation is validation of that. It shows that we do deliver on the promise of a great day — and that our employees truly shine.”

Now in its fiftieth year, Sunshine Village is a nonprofit organization with a main campus in Chicopee and additional sites in Chicopee, Springfield, Three Rivers, and Westfield. It has been providing innovative day services for adults with developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum, since 1967.