Sunshine Village’s 29th Annual Golf Tournament a Record Success

CHICOPEE — Sunshine Village held its 29th annual golf tournament fundraiser on Aug. 1 at Chicopee Country Club. The event sold out, with 37 teams enjoying a round of golf and a reception with awards, raffles, and a silent auction afterward at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

HUB International New England won the tournament, while Kellco Products came in second, and a team from Supreme Roofing New England placed third.

Sunshine Village Executive Director Gina Kos and Ernest Laflamme Jr., president of the board of directors, thanked the many sponsors and volunteers that helped make the fundraiser its most successful ever. Chicopee Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, PeoplesBank, and Westfield Bank were tournament sponsors, while major sponsors included Caolo & Bieniek Associates, Charter Oak Insurance and Financial Services Inc., Inter-All Corp., Marcotte Ford, Polish National Credit Union, Supreme Roofing, and the Gaudreau Group. All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward ensuring that up-to-date technology, adaptive equipment, engaging activities, and professional-development opportunities are offered to the nearly 500 individuals the organization serves.