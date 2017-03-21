Survivor Journeys Introduces Cancer-survivor Mentoring Service

SPRINGFIELD — Survivor Journeys, a community-based cancer-support network based in Western Mass. and Northern Conn., invites the public to attend a breakfast on Saturday, March 25 to learn more about a new, free cancer-survivor mentoring service being offered to support the psychosocial needs of cancer survivors and caregivers in the area.

A cancer-survivor mentor is a cancer survivor or caregiver trained to assist and support others with the initial emotional, psychological, and practical needs that can seem insurmountable after a cancer diagnosis. Through this program, Survivor Journeys will match individuals recently diagnosed with cancer with a mentor who has experienced the same diagnosis and treatment. Similar support is available for caregivers as well, through mentors who have served as caregivers.

The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Baystate Medical Center’s Chestnut Conference Center 1A & 1B, located at 759 Chestnut St., Springfield (follow signs to Chestnut Surgery Center). To RSVP, e-mail survivorshipprogram@gmail.com or call (413) 276-6100.