Survivor Journeys Invites Community to Halloween Gala at Chez Josef

AGAWAM — Survivor Journeys invites the community to the third annual Halloween Gala sponsored by Health New England and S. Prestley and Helen Blake, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. The cost of the gala is $60 per person or $600 for a table of ten and includes dinner, music, and dancing. A cash bar will be available. Costumes are encouraged.

Survivor Journeys provides social and emotional support services to cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers. Services are built on collaboration with local providers and cancer survivors, along with regional and nationally recognized cancer organizations.

Survivor Journeys also announced that the organization will benefit from the generosity of the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Fund at the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, which has offered a $25,000 matching grant challenge to Survivor Journeys. The S. Prestley and Helen Blake Fund will match all funds raised, up to $25,000, by Survivor Journeys by Dec. 31.

Visit www.survivorjourneys.org to purchase individual tickets or tickets for a table of 10. Corporate sponsorships are available. E-mail survivorshipprogram@gmail.com with any questions about sponsorships, support groups, or developing programs.