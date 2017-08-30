Survivor Journeys Seeks Licensed Facilitators for Support Groups

AGAWAM — Survivor Journeys is seeking licensed facilitators for two blood-cancer support groups, a breast-cancer group, and an all-cancers group. Plans are also in the works to start a caregiver support group and a young-adult group. Groups typically meet once a month in the evening at various locations in Western Mass. and Northern Conn. Ideas for other support groups are welcome as well.

Survivor Journeys provides social and emotional support services to cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers. Services are built on collaboration with local providers and cancer survivors, along with regional and nationally recognized cancer organizations. The organization was founded by Dr. Jay Burton, medical director and founder of the Primary Care Cancer Survivor Program of Western New England.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.survivorjourneys.org, e-mail survivorshipprogram@gmail.com, or call (413) 276-6100.