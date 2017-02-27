‘Is Sustainable Food Sustainable?’ Lecture Slated for March 2

LONGMEADOW — New York Times featured chef Franny Krushinsky will visit Bay Path University on Thursday, March 2, to present on the topic, “Is Sustainable Food Sustainable?” The lecture will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Breck Suite located in Wright Hall on the university’s Longmeadow campus.

Krushinsky is a certified holistic nutrition counselor at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York City and will showcase how to make sustainable food approachable, comprehensible, and easily adaptable to people’s daily lives. Krushinsky has worked with celebrity chefs and catered for famous companies such as Martha Stewart, Ralph Lauren, and Diane von Fursteberg.

This event is part of Bay Path’s Kaleidoscope series, which fosters openness, curiosity, and dialogue concerning issues and topics in local and global communities, and is free and open to the public. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.baypath.edu/events-calendar.