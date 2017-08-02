Talbots Signs Lease to Return to Longmeadow Shops

LONGMEADOW — Grove Property Fund and Talbots announced that the women’s-apparel retail store will be returning to Longmeadow Shops. The announcement is the latest from the Longmeadow Shops, which recently expanded its retail footprint by 20%, attracting new tenants Verizon Wireless and J.Crew Mercantile while allowing CVS Pharmacy to move to a larger retail space with a pharmacy drive-thru.

Talbots operated at the Longmeadow Shops from 2001 to 2013. The new store will utilize 5,334 square feet of retail space, the majority of the space previously occupied by CVS Pharmacy. The new location, anticipated to open this fall, will compliment new and existing retail offerings at the recently expanded Longmeadow Shops.

“Adding another top-selling retail brand like Talbots to our shopping center is a real win for us and for the community,” said Steve Walker, owner of Grove Property Fund. “I know Talbots will be welcomed back with open arms to Longmeadow, and ultimately will help us to provide an even better shopping experience for our patrons.”

The new Talbots location at 720 Bliss Road in Longmeadow will feature misses, petite, and accessories.

“We are looking forward to opening in Longmeadow and offering our devoted customers a renovated retail environment to shop our modern classic style collections,” said Patrick Walsh, senior vice president of Talbots Stores.

The Longmeadow Shops have long been a fixture in the heart of the Longmeadow community, with a history that dates back to the early 1960s. Grove Property Fund purchased the property in 1994 and has worked tirelessly to enhance customer experience in a competitive retail market.

The Longmeadow Shops feature local, regional, and national tenants that create a centralized shopping area with a strong mix of retail and restaurant options. Current tenants include United Bank, Bertucci’s, Fleet Feet, Caren & Co., Max Burger, Giftology, Peachwave, Chico’s, Gap and Gap Kids, Ann Taylor, Delaney Market, In Chic Boutique, Oksana Salon & Spa, Francesca’s, Starbucks, J. Jill, Shoenique, CVS Pharmacy, Jos. A. Bank, Ume Asian Bistro, Bank of America, J.Crew Mercantile, and Verizon Wireless. Great Harvest Bread Co. is scheduled to open by the end of August.