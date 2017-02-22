Tanglewood to Launch $30 Million Expansion Project

LENOX — The Boston Symphony Orchestra plans to launch a $30 million expansion of its Tanglewood campus in Lenox, creating a new complex of performance, dining, and rehearsal buildings aimed at expanding the summer music festival’s offerings and improving facilities for musicians, the Boston Globe reported.

The 24,500-square-foot complex will house a new audience-engagement initiative called the Tanglewood Learning Institute and enhance the Tanglewood Music Center, the BSO’s summer academy, as well as upgrades to the rest of the 524-acre campus.

The Tanglewood Learning Institute will offer visitors up-close experiences with musical programming, including access to lectures, performances, master classes, rehearsals, panel discussions, films, and other activities.

Last year, some 350,000 visitors visited Tanglewood, where attractions included not only the symphony under music director Andris Nelsons, but also the Boston Pops and a range of guest artists in a variety of genres.