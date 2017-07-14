Tanzania Cannon-Ecklerle Named One of Top Women in Law

NORTHAMPTON — Royal, P.C. congratulates Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle on her honor as one of the Top Women of Law, as published by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award was presented for her efforts in the diligent practice of law, community involvement, and high ethical standards.

Cannon-Ecklerle currently serves as owner, general manager, and general counsel for Brew Practitioners in Florence. She successfully balances this with her role as chief development officer at Royal, P.C. She is the third attorney from the firm to be bestowed this award; previous Royal honorees include Amy Royal (2012) and Rosemary Nevins (2013).