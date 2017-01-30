Tara Brewster Joins Greenfield Savings Bank

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank has appointed Tara Brewster business development specialist. The position is part of an expansion of the bank’s Commercial Banking Department. She brings more than years of small-business experience, including seven years as owner of Jackson & Connor in downtown Northampton.

“Tara’s 20 years in business makes her a great addition to our commercial business development team,” said Mark Grumoli, senior vice president and commercial loan officer. “Her experience and success running her own business, Jackson & Connor, gives her a first-hand perspective of the financial and banking needs of local businesses.”

Brewster is a Northampton native and graduate of Smith College. Before joining the bank, she worked for independent small businesses and multi-million-dollar companies between Massachusetts and New York City in a wide range of management positions, including manager, promotions director, buyer, regional sales manager, and East Coast account executive.