Taylor Real Estate Welcomes Pete Crisafulli

EASTHAMPTON — Taylor Real Estate announced it has hired Pete Crisafulli to serve as a licensed agent for the family-owned firm. The role represents the start of a second career for Crisafulli, who has a counseling background and has spent three decades in social services and education.

Early on in his first career, Crisafulli was a therapist and clinical director for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for eight years, and he later served as an administrator in the Frontier Regional School District for 18 years.

“I wanted a change,” Crisafulli said, noting he has owned several homes in his life and has had a longtime interest in real estate and real-estate investing. “I’m definitely a people person, and I enjoy helping other people achieve their goals and dreams. I thought working in real estate would be a great way to do that.”

Crisafulli came to Western Mass. in 1988 to attend Springfield College, where he earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Queens College. He volunteered as a coach for many years and served on the boards of the Easthampton Youth Soccer Assoc. and Easthampton Little League.