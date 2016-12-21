Tech Foundry Graduates Third Class of 2016

SPRINGFIELD — Tech Foundry volunteers, partners, business leaders, friends, and family from across the area came together on Dec. 15 to celebrate another round of graduates ready to enter the IT job world in the Pioneer Valley.

“The class we’ve had this time around is truly remarkable. Now it’s time to build on that momentum,” said Tech Foundry Director of Strategic Partnerships Jonathan Edwards.

Delcie Bean, Tech Foundry’s founder and board chair, challenged the graduating students to “live up to the expectations that everyone in the room has for you by helping the Springfield economy grow and thrive.”

Families, friends, and employers also heard insights from guest speakers Carol Leary, president of Bay Path University; and Andrew Anderlonis, president of Rediker Software. Leary spoke to the 27 graduates about the profound connections made in the program, saying, “this is an experience you’ll talk about for the rest of your life.”

In remarks about the impact Tech Foundry is making on the region’s talent pipeline, Anderlonis referenced two students from the current Tech Foundry graduating class that had turned from intern to employee at Rediker.

“Tech Foundry has helped solve the problem of finding passionate and committed individuals by preparing and training talented and quality candidates for the evolving local tech workforce needs,” Anderlonis said. “With the recent hire of two graduates, Carlee Navarro and Lulu Mitchell, and a third hired this past summer, Rediker Software is invigorated to partner with such a fantastic local organization like Tech Foundry.”

Edwards concluded the event by adding, “the 27 students have officially become Tech Foundry alumni and have made their mark on us, as represented in the ceremonial wall signing. Now prepped with the tools and knowledge to make it in IT, they will enter the IT workforce earmarked for success.”