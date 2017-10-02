Tenth Annual Yappy Valley Community Dog Show Slated for Oct. 14

EASTHAMPTON — On Saturday, Oct. 14, the 10th annual Yappy Valley Community Dog Show will be held at Sheehan Field during the Easthampton Nonotuck Park Harvest Fest activities. Dog owners from surrounding communities will compete for trophies and ribbons in various categories.

The adult show will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the youth show at 12:30 p.m. Mayor Karen Cadieux will be the master of ceremonies. Admission is free to all spectators. There will be a drawing for gifts in support of the Key Club, and refreshments will be available.

Dog owners can register in advance or on the day of the event. Registration forms can be picked up at local businesses and at Easthampton High school. After the dog show, Harvest Fest activities will continue throughout the afternoon.