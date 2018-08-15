The Beach Boys to Appear at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Beach Boys, who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world, will perform Sept. 30 at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

As the Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of America’s iconic band.