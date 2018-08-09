The MP Group Welcomes Ashley Marshall, CPA

SPRINGFIELD — The MP Group announced that Ashley Marshall, CPA has joined the firm. She is an audit manager with primary responsibility for managing services provided to nonprofit organizations (including yellow book and single audits), employee-benefit plans, and closely held businesses.

Marshall holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Western New England University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is active in the community. Prior to joining the MP Group, she was a senior manager at KPMG, LLP.

The MP Group is a regional audit, tax and business-advisory firm with offices in Springfield and Lincoln, as well as Bloomfield, Conn. Clients include high-net-worth individuals and families, venture-capital firms, construction, manufacturing, distributions, not-for-profit organizations, and employee benefit plans.