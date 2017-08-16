Theresa Poloski Named Among Top Mortgage Loan Originators

MONSON — Terry Poloski of Monson Savings Bank was recognized recently by the Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman magazine, in its its annual report of the top mortgage originators in Massachusetts. Poloski was named one of the top five mortgage loan originators in Western Mass. for the second straight year.

“What makes Terry a successful originator is she goes above and beyond to make sure her clients know what to expect and are comfortable with the entire loan process. She encourages people to ask questions and has 100% timely follow-through. She also realizes she works in an ever-changing field, and it requires extra time and continued education in order to be the best resource for her clients,” said Nancy Dahlen, senior vice president, residential lending and servicing officer, CRA and fair lending officer at Monson Savings Bank.

Added Poloski, “this job has a lot of facets to it, and you need to be extremely knowledgeable and an effective communicator. I am literally helping people to make one of the most important life purchases, and clients need to trust I will make that go as smooth as possible. This is made so much easier by the tremendous support I receive from my colleagues at Monson Savings Bank.”

Poloski has been with Monson Savings Bank as a mortgage originator for the past five years. She has over 38 years in the banking industry, is a member of the RAPV Affiliate Group, and participates in BNI.