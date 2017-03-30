Three County Fair Radio Campaign Receives Multiple Awards

NORTHAMPTON — The Three County Fair’s 2016 radio advertising campaign won two first-place advertising awards. The Massachusetts Broadcasters Assoc. awarded the fair’s radio campaign first place in the annual Sound Bites Awards competition, while the Massachusetts Fairs Assoc. awarded the campaign first place in its annual Media Awards competition.

“Our radio campaign makes the fair come alive with rapid-fire ‘snapshots’ of the huge variety of things going on at the fair day and night,” said Bruce Shallcross, General Manager of the Three County Fair. “The commercials run once per hour throughout the fair weekend on seven radio stations. The effect is that the fair is the place to be — full of excitement with something for everyone, from the oxen pull to the wine tasting.”

The campaign was created by Pat Kelly and Joe O’Rourke of Saga Communications, a broadcast company that owns and operates seven radio stations in Western Mass., including Rock 102, the River 93.9, Lazer 99.3, and Bear Country 95.3.

The Three County Fair is the oldest continuous agricultural fair in the U.S and will celebrate its 200th year Labor Day weekend of 2017.