Thunderbird Thursdays Take Flight July 20

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Business Improvement District and the Springfield Thunderbirds announced the start of Thunderbird Thursdays, presented by TD Bank, with the season opener slated for Thursday, July 20 at the Shops at Marketplace.

Each of Thunderbird Thursday will feature a guest craft brewer, live music, food, fun, and games. The Thunderbirds’ promotional team will also be on site each week with an inflatable slap-shot game, ticket information, raffle prizes, and more.

“We are thrilled to continue the Thunderbirds’ partnership with the Springfield BID to build up excitement for our 2017-18 season through Thunderbird Thursdays,” said Thunderbirds Executive Vice President Nathan Costa. “We see Thunderbird Thursday as another exciting and social atmosphere for our fans, much like the game-night experience at the MassMutual Center.”

Thunderbird Thursdays will run from 4 to 8 p.m. each week from July 20 to Oct. 12 in downtown Springfield. Thunderbird Thursdays will rotate between three locations: 1350 Main St., the Shops at Marketplace at the rear of 1341 Main St., and Tower Square Park. For a full schedule of dates, locations, entertainment, and brewers, visit springfielddowntown.com/thunderbirds-thursdays.

The Thunderbirds open their second season in Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Fans can also see the Thunderbirds in action for pre-season matchups on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at the MassMutual Center. Single-game ticket information will be available in the coming weeks.

Fans are also enouraged to visit www.springfieldthunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds season-ticket memberships. Packages start at $12 per game and feature a number of benefits, including an exclusive commemorative jersey. For more information, call (413) 739-4625.