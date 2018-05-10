Tighe & Bond Announces CEO Succession Plan

WESTFIELD — At its annual stockholder’s meeting in April, Tighe & Bond announced that Robert Belitz will succeed David Pinsky as president and CEO when Pinsky retires from that position at the close of 2018. Belitz, the firm’s current chief financial officer, will assume the role of president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Belitz will be Tighe & Bond’s ninth leader in its 107-year history. Pinsky has served as president and CEO since 2006 and has been with the firm for 30 years.

“It’s been a privilege leading such a storied firm,” said Pinsky. “I am looking forward to working with Bob throughout the balance of this year. Since joining Tighe & Bond, Bob has demonstrated a commitment to our firm’s culture and core values, and has been a central figure in our growth and success. I am confident that he will be a wonderful leader for our great organization.”

During Pinsky’s tenure as CEO, Tighe & Bond has substantially increased its revenue and more than doubled its staff size, growing from 160 to 340 employees. Tighe & Bond also has expanded its breadth of engineering and environmental services, as well as opened four new office locations throughout the Northeast.

“Our goal is to bring out the best in our people, create a culture of leadership, and establish a work atmosphere where everyone is empowered to make a difference,” said Pinsky. “I am proud of the work our team has done to attract, retain, and develop exceptional professionals within our employee-owned company.”

Belitz, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, joined Tighe & Bond four years ago as the firm’s chief financial officer. In this role, he has directed the firm’s financial operations and priorities, as well as contributed to growth strategies consistent with the Tighe & Bond’s continued expansion in the marketplace.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen as Tighe & Bond’s next president and CEO at this auspicious tim,” he said. “Dave’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in guiding Tighe & Bond to where it is today — with record growth, a strong culture, robust and broad employee ownership, and superb staff all supporting our strategic vision. My focus will be on helping Tighe & Bond develop and execute strategies for our continued growth and prosperity throughout the Northeast, as well as bolstering our clients’ successes.”