Tighe & Bond Climbs 19 Spots in National Ranking

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a full-service engineering and environmental consulting firm, climbed 19 spots this year to No. 241 on Engineering News Record’s “2018 Top 500 Design Firms” ranking. In the past two years, Tighe & Bond climbed 34 spots as the firm continues to grow its regional market. The publication ranks its list of top 500 design firms nationally based on design-specific revenue from the previous year.

“We are thrilled to climb 19 spots in this national ranking — the result of employing successful strategies to better serve our clients and grow in our regional markets,” said David Pinsky, president and CEO of Tighe & Bond. “However, as always, we owe our ultimate success to the confidence that our clients have in us to work on their behalf and deliver superb project outcomes. Of course, all of this is tied to our ability to retain, attract, and develop superior staff at all levels.”