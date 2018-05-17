Tighe & Bond Promotes Tracy Adamski to Vice President

WESTFIELD — At the firm’s annual stockholder’s meeting, Tighe & Bond announced the promotion of Principal Planner Tracy Adamski to vice president.

Adamski, who joined Tighe & Bond in 2001, is an American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) professional with 24 years of experience. She provides the firm’s clients with a broad range of planning expertise in regulatory compliance, environmental permitting, land-use planning, grant writing, and public outreach.

Adamski has employed her in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal environmental and land-use laws and regulations to successfully permit a broad range of complex projects throughout the Northeast. This includes renewable-energy power-generation facilities, electric utility infrastructure, resource-area enhancements, municipal infrastructure improvements, and coastal infrastructure. She is currently coordinating permitting efforts on several coastal projects to address climate change in the city of Quincy, developing petitions related to siting energy-facility infrastructure in Eastern Mass., and assisting communities across Massachusetts with stormwater-management compliance programs.

“Tracy is a thoughtful team leader and has exhibited exceptional leadership, impact, and influence in many areas, including serving as the champion of Tighe & Bond’s 2018 Leadership Institute,” said Tighe & Bond President and CEO David Pinsky. “Over the years, she has demonstrated her technical expertise on a wide variety of complicated projects. This is a well-deserved promotion.”

Adamski works out of Tighe & Bond’s Westfield office. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and is a member of the American Planning Assoc. and the New England Water Environment Assoc.