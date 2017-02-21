Tighe & Bond Receives Engineering Excellence Award

WESTFIELD — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Connecticut (ACEC/CT) honored Tighe & Bond and the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority with an Engineering Excellence Award for recently completed electrical improvements at the Lake Gaillard Pump Station in North Branford, Conn. The recognition took place on January 23 during ACEC/CT’s 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Conn.

Tighe & Bond won praise for its role in completing a series of phased electrical-equipment-replacement projects at the pump station to upgrade aging equipment that was nearing the end of its life expectancy. These improvements resulted in optimized pump-station performance and reliability. In addition to providing power for the pump station, the electrical equipment feeds power to the treatment plant.

Tighe & Bond provided design, permitting, and construction administration and observation services for the three phases of this $9 million electrical-improvement project. This included replacing all power generation and distribution equipment, and customizing the new equipment to meet the reliability and performance needs of the pump station, as well as achieve the equipment safety goals.

The South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority provided water and services to almost 430,000 people in 15 cities and towns throughout the Greater New Haven region.