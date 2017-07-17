TommyCar Auto Group Awards Two Scholarships

HADLEY — TommyCar Auto Group awarded two students each with a $1,000 scholarship to attend college this fall. Lily Rogers and Allison Jenks were chosen from among more than 100 applications sent by local students. Rogers, of Northampton High School, will attend Yale University, while Jenks, of Hopkins Academy, will attend the University of Connecticut. Both students demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in the community.

The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Thomas E. Cosenzi. When Cosenzi passed away in 2009, it was not only ownership of the TommyCar Auto Group that passed to his children, Carla and Thomas, but his legacy of giving back to the community.

“The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship is dedicated to assisting high-school graduates in furthering their education,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Tommy Car Auto Group. “The combination of academic achievement and community leadership exhibited by these students underscores the core values of this scholarship.”