U.S. Senior Diplomat to Speak at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW — Robert Donovan Jr., senior commercial officer for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Commercial Services, will present, “Si, Oui, Já: How to Get a Yes Overseas,” at Bay Path University on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The presentation will be held at Breck Suite in Wright Hall on the university’s Longmeadow campus.

Donovan will share his expert insights through humor and storytelling, walking attendees through the fortunes and pitfalls of international relations. He will discuss the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service, explain how to embark on a career with this department of government, and share his business experiences from Poland to China to Tanzania.

Donovan began his federal government career in 1993 as a policy analyst on Vice President Al Gore’s Reinventing Government Task Force. He later served as deputy director of the Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee, where he helped develop the national export strategy that was the first cross-cutting export-promotion plan from the Clinton administration. He has also served as director for Policy Coordination in the Office of the Undersecretary for International Trade in Washington, D.C., director of Commerce’s Office of Financial Services Industries, lead U.S. negotiator on the Joint Commission on Commerce & Trade, and senior commercial officer in Warsaw. In these roles, Donovan has worked closely with global firms, developed strategies to open key emerging markets for American firms, and implemented presidential initiatives.

This presentation is part of the Kaleidoscope series sponsored by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University, which fosters openness, curiosity, and dialogue concerning issues and topics in the local and global communities. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.baypath.edu/events-calendar.