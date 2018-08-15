UConn, Tennessee to Renew Series in Hall of Fame Benefit Game

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the renewal of the historic series between the UConn Huskies and the Tennessee Lady Vols, starting in the 2019-20 season.

As a longstanding rivalry, the teams consistently met from 1995-2007, but have not faced each other since. Widely regarded as the two most successful women’s programs in the country, UConn and Tennessee account for 19 National Championships, dozens of impact players in the WNBA and many of the sport’s all-time greats.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate all levels of the game for both men and women,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “When it comes to women’s college hoops, there’s no match-up more highly anticipated than that of UConn versus Tennessee. We’re so proud to unite these teams in a contest benefitting great causes and honoring the late Hall of Famer Pat Summitt.

As part of the two-year series, UConn will host Tennessee during the 2019-20 season, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In the 2020-21 season, the Lady Vols will host the Huskies in Knoxville, with a portion of the proceeds again benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We are so excited to join UConn for games that will generate incredible interest for women’s basketball and benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame,” Tennessee Head Coach Holly Warlick said. “Basketball fans will be intrigued to watch these two programs meet on the court again, and I know Lady Vols and Huskies fans will be eager to pack arenas, cheer on their teams and make a difference for some very worthy causes, including one bearing the name of my coach, mentor and friend.”

UConn head Coach Geno Auriemma echoed this by saying, “I am happy to have the Lady Vols back on our schedule and am thrilled that proceeds to our games will benefit such an important endeavor like the Pat Summitt Foundation. I know our fans will be excited to renew the rivalry with Tennessee and expect them to fill the building for some good basketball and a great cause.”

The games will be televised and supported worldwide by the ESPN family of networks.

Game dates, ticket information and any ancillary events will be released at a later date.