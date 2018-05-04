UMass to Unveil Nikon Center of Excellence Designation at IALS

AMHERST — On Tuesday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m., UMass Amherst will welcome officials from Nikon Corp. to unveil a new investment in the microscope core facility in the Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS). The facility will be designated a Nikon Center of Excellence, one of eight such centers in the U.S., and will feature nine different research microscopes that are available to both the campus and outside users.

The event will take place in the third-floor conference room at IALS. Following remarks by UMass and Nikon officials, tours and demonstrations of the microscope facility will be available.