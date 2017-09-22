Unemployment Rates Decrease Across State in August

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates decreased in all labor-market areas in the state during the month of August, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported. Compared to August 2016, the rates were up in 24 labor-market areas.

Three of the 15 areas for which job estimates are published recorded seasonal job gains in August. The gains occurred in the Taunton-Middleborough-Norton, Leominster-Gardener, and Lawrence-Methuen-Salem areas. From August 2016 to August 2017, all 15 areas added jobs, with the largest percentage gains in the New Bedford, Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Leominster-Gardener, and Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.7%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in the month of August. The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed a 10,800 job gain in August, and an over-the-year gain of 57,400 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates. The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.