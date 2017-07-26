Unemployment Up Slightly Across Massachusetts in June

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates increased in 18 labor-market areas and decreased in six areas in the state during the month of June, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported. Compared to June 2016, the rates were up in 24 labor-market areas.

Thirteen of the 15 areas for which job estimates are published recorded seasonal job gains in June. The largest gains occurred in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Barnstable, Framingham, Pittsfield, and Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury areas.

From June 2016 to June 2017, 14 of the 15 areas added jobs, with the largest percentage gains in the New Bedford, Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, Boston-Cambridge-Newton, and Barnstable areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.4%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.3% in the month of June. The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed a 10,000 job gain in June and an over-the-year gain of 65,900 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates. The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.