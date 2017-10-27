Unify Against Bullying to Be Recognized

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Eric Lesser and representatives of Unify Against Bullying will hold a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. in front of the MassLive building, 1350 Main St., Springfield. Lesser will extend congratulations on behalf of the Massachusetts Senate to Unify Against Bullying in recognition, during the month of October, of its participation in National Bullying Prevention Month.

Unify Against Bullying’s mission is to bring an end to bullying through the celebration of true diversity. There are countless children waging quiet battles against bullying. Many believe they are alone. The organization wants these children to know they are far from alone, supported by a loving, caring community of fellow students, teachers, parents, brothers, sisters, business leaders, and others.