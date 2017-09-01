United Bank Foundation Supports JA’s Financial-literacy Efforts

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts announced that it received a $10,000 grant from the United Bank Foundation to bring financial-literacy programs to students in East Longmeadow, Westfield, West Springfield, and Springfield. The programs will teach students concepts related to budgeting, saving, and money management with the intent of promoting the development of good financial habits. The partnership includes the involvement of volunteers from United Bank to help deliver the programs to students.

“Giving young people an understanding of how to work with money responsibly is a top priority for Junior Achievement because it’s not just important to the well-being of the individual, but to their families and our community as a whole,” said Jennifer Connolly, President of JA of Western Massachusetts. “We’re thankful to United Bank for providing the resources necessary for this partnership to help our young people grow up to be successful adults.”

Added Dena Hall, regional president, chief marketing officer, and president of the United Bank Foundation Massachusetts, “in order to ensure financial literacy begins at a young age and our students are prepared for a life after graduation, it takes strong public and private partnerships like the one United Bank and JA of Western Massachusetts are announcing today. Not only are we making a meaningful financial investment in JA’s programs, but we are also delivering a team of hardworking United Bank employees who are eager to volunteer their time to make a real difference in the lives of so many young people who will be able to take advantage of a comprehensive economic education and financial literacy, free of charge.”