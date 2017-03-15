United Personnel Announces Staff Promotions

SPRINGFIELD — United Personnel announced the recent promotions of Jennifer Brown to vice president of Client Development and Mim Zayas to assistant vice president of Operations, Springfield.

With more than 20 years of experience in the staffing industry, Brown brings a wealth of human-resources knowledge and recruiting expertise to her new role. She most recently served as United Personnel’s assistant vice president of Operations in the Springfield region, where she oversaw all aspects of operations for the Light Industrial and Professional placement divisions. She has an associate’s degree in business management from Burdett Business School and recently became a certified staffing professional through the American Staffing Assoc. Her community involvement includes membership in HRMA and serving as a board member of Dress for Success.

Having recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with United Personnel, Zayas, formerly the director of Quality Assurance and Talent Acquisition, will now manage all operations for United Personnel’s Springfield-area offices, including the Professional and Light Industrial placement divisions. Zayas holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Elms College. She is a member of the board of directors for the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

“Both Mim Zayas and Jen Brown have been instrumental in the growth of United’s services to candidates and clients in the Springfield area,” said United Personnel President Tricia Canavan. “We look forward to the positive impact they will have in their new positions.”