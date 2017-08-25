United Way Seeking Companies to Volunteer for Day of Caring

Sept. 15 will mark United Way of Pioneer Valley’s 23rd Annual Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is the perfect opportunity to help a nonprofit in need of a few extra hands, and gives companies the chance to give back to their local community. It is the largest day of service in the Pioneer Valley, and the United Way wants you to join them.

Day of Caring not only allows companies to give back to their local communities, but many companies also view this as a team-building opportunity where employees can work together and build moral among their staff.

Volunteers are connected to local non-profit agencies to sign up for tasks such as landscaping, painting, gardening, clerical work, and direct community support. There are still many rewarding projects to sign up for in communities throughout Hampden County.

Companies with individuals who would like to participate in Day of Caring should contact the volunteer coordinator at United Way at (413) 693-0236, or cwoods@uwpv.org