United Way Supper for Six Program to Collect Food for Area Families

GREENFIELD — Supper for Six, hosted by Women’s Way, a program of the United Way of Franklin County, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 8 Church St., Greenfield. Attendees are requested to bring $5 and one or more Supper for Six bags. Light refreshments will be offered.

A Supper for Six bag is a reusable grocery bag filled with non-perishable items for dinner (and, in many cases, breakfast and lunch, too) for a family of six.

“Due to the generous support of our community, hundreds of families in Franklin County will receive food donations through United Way partner agencies, to help during February school vacation week, when the need for food at home is higher than usual,” said Stephanie Gale, director of Resource Development & Community Engagement at the United Way. Agencies receiving donations include Franklin County Community Meals, the Center for Self-Reliance, the United Arc, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, and the Salvation Army.

In 2016, the Supper for Six food drive gathered more than 600 reusable grocery bags filled with more than 7,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that were subsequently distributed to needy families across Franklin County.

RSVP is requested for the event by e-mailing info@uw-fc.org or calling (413) 772-2168. If you cannot attend the event, you may drop off grocery bags at the United Way office, 51 Davis St., Suite 2, Greenfield on or before Feb. 9, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.