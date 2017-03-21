United Way Thrive Financial Success Center Opens in Westfield

WESTFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley is opening its third Thrive Financial Center in Western Mass. with a grand-opening ceremony today, March 21, at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Atonement, 36 Court St., Westfield.

Thrive Centers offer free financial services to members of the community, including financial-coaching sessions, money-skills classes, personal-budgeting help, workforce-development training, and free tax preparation, among others. Thrive Westfield program partners and sponsors include the city of Westfield, PeoplesBank, Beveridge Foundation, Berkshire Bank, and Westfield Bank.

Among the attendees at today’s event will be state Rep. John Velis, Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan, and representatives of Westfield Bank, the Davis Foundation, and the United Way of Pioneer Valley.