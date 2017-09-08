UPS Foundation Grant Helps Junior Achievement

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement (JA) of Western Massachusetts received a $7,200 grant from the UPS Foundation to implement JA “Be Entrepreneurial” classes.

The curriculum introduces high-school students to the essential elements of a practical business plan and challenges them to start an entrepreneurial venture while still in high school. Students learn about advertising, competitive advantages, financing, marketing, and product development, all of which are key to being an informed entrepreneur.

The program includes seven 45-minute sessions taught by a community or corporate volunteer. Volunteers bring in their own experiences and life lessons to the classroom to enhance the JA program.

Schools and organizations participating in “Be Entrepreneurial” include Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, the JA BEE Summer Program, the Center for Human Development, St. Mary’s High School, and East Longmeadow High School.

“JA of Western Massachusetts is thrilled to receive this generous support from the UPS Foundation,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of JA of Western Massachusetts. “It will allow close to 200 students the opportunity to explore entrepreneurship.”