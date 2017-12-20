USCIS Welcomes 210 New U.S. Citizens at AIC

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will present 210 citizenship candidates to U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts today, Dec. 20, at noon. U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni will preside, and the clerk of the court will administer the oath of allegiance to America’s newest citizens during a naturalization ceremony at American International College (AIC).

Honored guests and speakers include Mastroianni; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Marsha Pollard, interim executive vice president for Academic Affairs at AIC; and Kristen Smith, director of the USCIS Lawrence field office. The 210 citizenship candidates originate from 63 countries and reside in 61 Massachusetts cities and towns.