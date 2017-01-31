Valley Blue Sox Announce 2017 Schedule

SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Blue Sox announced their 2017 schedule this week. As was the case in 2016, the Sox will play a 44-game slate, with their home opener set for Thursday, June 8 against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at 6:35 p.m. at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke.

The Blue Sox have 10 home games slated for the month of June and 12 scheduled for July. This year’s NECBL All Star Game will be played in North Adams on Sunday, July 30. The final Blue Sox home game will be Friday, July 28 vs. the New Bedford Bay Sox. To see the entire schedule, click here.

“The biggest and most important thing is that all but three home games this season will be played on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday,” said Blue Sox President Clark Eckhoff. “That maximizes the accessibility for fans — they won’t have to worry as much about school nights, getting to work the next day, and the like. They can come out and do what they’re supposed to do at a baseball game — and that’s have fun with their families.”

In a slight change from previous campaigns, the Blue Sox will be kicking off 2017 on the road on Tuesday, June 6 versus North Adams as well as ending the regular season on the road against Ocean State on August 1. It’s the first time the Blue Sox have opened on the road in four years, and the first time in three seasons that they’ll close out the season on the road.

“You know the home opener is coming no matter what — but it’s always nice to have those few extra days to get things ready the way you want them to be,” said Blue Sox General Manager Hunter Golden. “For the fans, the slightly later start date will just mean a better experience right out of the gate. Opening day is fun and exciting, but there’s also a lot that needs to get done. We’ll be better for it.”

The Blue Sox promotional schedule will also be released in the coming months, Eckhoff said. “We’ve got some really exciting things on tap. Some staples like Star Wars night and Friday night fireworks will be back — and we’ve got about five new promotions that we think the fans will get really excited about.”

Individual game tickets will go on sale starting March 1 and will cost $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors. Season tickets, flex packs, and group tickets are already on sale, and can be purchased either online at www.valleybluesox.com or by calling the Blue Sox ticket office at (413) 533-1100.