Valley Blue Sox Complete Perfect Playoff Run, Earn NECBL Title

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox completed a two-game sweep of the Ocean State Waves Tuesday night, sealing their first-ever New England Collegiate Baseball League championship. The Sox were a perfect 5-0 during their playoff run.

The Blue Sox completed a 9-3 victory in game 1 on Tuesday, a contest that had been stalled by rain the night before. Dave Marriggi earned the win, pitching five innings on Monday before the rain came, allowing three runs on five hits.

Immediately following the completion of that game, the Sox capped their season with a 6-3 win in game 2. Tanner Thomas was the winning pitcher in the deciding game, pitching five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven. Mark Grunberg, Michael Wroth, and Niko Hulsizer each knocked in two runs. Dazon Cole pitched three innings for the save.