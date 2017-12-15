Valley Health Systems Employees Support 13 Families for the Holidays

HOLYOKE — Employees of Valley Health Systems, which includes Holyoke Medical Center, the Holyoke Visiting Nurse Assoc. & Hospice Life Care, Western Mass Physician Associates, and River Valley Counseling Center, have joined together to help support 13 families in need of assistance this holiday season. The families consist of 40 children and 12 adults and are affiliated with the Holyoke Boys & Girls Club and WIC.

Valley Health Systems staff will deliver the gifts to the agencies today, Dec. 15. They will be at the Holyoke Boys & Girls Club, 70 Nick Cosmos Way, Holyoke, at 1 p.m., and at WIC, 300 High St., Holyoke, at 2 p.m.