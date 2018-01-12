VNA Care Welcomes Holly Chaffee as President and CEO

BOSTON — VNA Care, a subsidiary of Atrius Health serving more than 50,000 patients each year as Massachusetts’ largest nonprofit home-health and hospice provider, recently welcomed Holly Chaffee as president and CEO.

The appointment of Chaffee, approved by the board of directors in December, was the result of a nationwide search. She replaces Mary Ann O’Connor, who is retiring after a 45-year career in the home-care and hospice industry, including the last five years as president and CEO of VNA Care. VNA Care includes VNA Care Network, VNA of Boston, and VNA Hospice and Palliative Care.

“We are delighted to welcome Holly, whose dedication and vision for providing patients with high-quality, compassionate care was instrumental to her selection as our new CEO. We are confident that VNA Care will continue to be a leader in the level of care that we provide to our communities,” said Rita Advani, chair of the board of directors at VNA Care.

A registered nurse with more than 30 years of experience, Chaffee has distinguished herself as an innovator in enhancing the quality of patient care industry-wide. For the past decade, she has been president and CEO of Porchlight VNA/Home Care, a five-star agency serving communities in Western Mass. She was recently recognized as a 2017 Healthcare Hero by BusinessWest and HCN, specifically being named Health/Wellness Administrator of the year. At Porchlight, a freestanding, not-for-profit organization, she oversaw the full rebranding of a 100-plus-year-old community organization, and a merger that allowed Porchlight to grow into new larger markets.

“I have great admiration for the work VNA Care does with Atrius Health to ensure patients receive the patient-centered care they deserve,” said Chaffee. “As healthcare continues to move into home and ambulatory settings, I look forward to collaborating in our collective mission to provide the right care with kindness and compassion to every person we serve.”